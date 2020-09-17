Search

Male ‘fighting for life’ after suspected hit and run in Barking

PUBLISHED: 15:07 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 17 September 2020

A male is fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google

A male is fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A male was left fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run.

Police were called to Longbridge Road to reports of the victim suffering a head injury.

A Met spokesperson said: “The victim has a significant head injury which at this stage is being treated as possibly life-threatening [or] life-changing.”

Strathfield Gardens and Aldersey Gardens saw road closures while officers investigated.

