Male ‘fighting for life’ after suspected hit and run in Barking

A male is fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Archant

A male was left fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Longbridge Road to reports of the victim suffering a head injury.

A Met spokesperson said: “The victim has a significant head injury which at this stage is being treated as possibly life-threatening [or] life-changing.”

Strathfield Gardens and Aldersey Gardens saw road closures while officers investigated.