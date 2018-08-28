Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

PUBLISHED: 12:10 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 02 January 2019

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed due to a crash at the junction with Westrow Drive.

The road is shut in both directions between Upney Lane and Goodmayes Lane, with drivers asked to use other routes.

Transport for London has said that buses on routes 5, 145, EL2 and EL3 are on diversion, missing stops between Barking bus garage and Becontree Avenue/Lodge Avenue.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene, but we did not take anyone to hospital.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy annual Santa Run

Dagenham 88 Runners at their Santa Run

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Athletics: Blind runners enjoy Barking parkrun

Blind runners Severine Renard and Chris Blackabee with others at Barking parkrun (pic Emdad Rahman)

I want a new challenge says Wetherall after stepping down as May & Baker boss

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists