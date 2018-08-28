Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed due to a crash at the junction with Westrow Drive.

The road is shut in both directions between Upney Lane and Goodmayes Lane, with drivers asked to use other routes.

Transport for London has said that buses on routes 5, 145, EL2 and EL3 are on diversion, missing stops between Barking bus garage and Becontree Avenue/Lodge Avenue.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene, but we did not take anyone to hospital.”