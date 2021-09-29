Opinion
Letter: Looking for relatives of young WW2 soldier Ronald Kirby
Reader letter
- Credit: Dorine Pappers-Manders
Dorine Pappers-Manders, Netherlands, writes:
My name is Dorine Pappers-Manders and I live in Venray, in the Netherlands.
In 1947 my aunt Wilhelmina (99 last month) adopted the grave of Fusilier Ronald Kirby, born 1926 in Bethnal Green.
Royal Welch Fusiliers, service number 14779213.
Ronald was killed on March 29, 1944 and buried at Venray War Cemetery.
You may also want to watch:
For a few years I have adopted his grave.
Ronald was the son of Alfred Henry Kirby and Clarissa Kirby. They had four children – Annie 1920, Alfred 1922, Rosina 1924 and Ronald 1926.
Most Read
- 1 Ban on antisocial behaviour around Dagenham Heathway station extended
- 2 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
- 3 Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London
- 4 NHS trust to run online consultations on new clinical strategy
- 5 Former Ford apprentices reunite at college - some after nearly five decades
- 6 Domestic abuse support hub opens in Barking
- 7 Ex-footballer, Ford strike leader and Iranian embassy siege cop awarded Barking and Dagenham's highest accolade
- 8 Timeline: Who was Stephen Port and when were his murders uncovered?
- 9 Road and rail round-up: Steer clear of these disruptions next week
- 10 Butcher fined £40k for selling 'poor quality chicken'
Ronald’s sister married Stanley Hand. They had a son, John R Hand, born 1950 in Stepney. John married Janet Green in 1972 in Newham.
At this moment it appears that they live in Barking.
John has two daughters - Ruth Louise O’Sullivan and Mary Brockhurst, both living in Barking.
I am trying to find relatives of this young soldier.