Letter: Looking for relatives of young WW2 soldier Ronald Kirby

Opinion

Published: 8:45 AM September 29, 2021

Venray War Cemetery in the Netherlands - Credit: Dorine Pappers-Manders

Dorine Pappers-Manders, Netherlands, writes:

My name is Dorine Pappers-Manders and I live in Venray, in the Netherlands.

In 1947 my aunt Wilhelmina (99 last month) adopted the grave of Fusilier Ronald Kirby, born 1926 in Bethnal Green.

Royal Welch Fusiliers, service number 14779213.

Ronald was killed on March 29, 1944 and buried at Venray War Cemetery.

The grave of Ronald Kirby at Venray War Cemetery - Credit: Dorine Pappers-Manders

For a few years I have adopted his grave.

Ronald was the son of Alfred Henry Kirby and Clarissa Kirby. They had four children – Annie 1920, Alfred 1922, Rosina 1924 and Ronald 1926.

Ronald’s sister married Stanley Hand. They had a son, John R Hand, born 1950 in Stepney. John married Janet Green in 1972 in Newham.

At this moment it appears that they live in Barking.

John has two daughters - Ruth Louise O’Sullivan and Mary Brockhurst, both living in Barking.

I am trying to find relatives of this young soldier.

