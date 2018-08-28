Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton Luke Acton

The Heathway is partially closed after a lorry reversed into a shop.

A police spokesman confirmed nobody was injured in the incident, which saw a lorry reverse into a branch of Cash Converters at 11.21am, causing damage to the shutter.

The Heathway is currently blocked northbound between the Church Elm Lane/Hedgemans Road and the Parsloes Avenue/Reede Road junctions. Bus routes 173, 174 and 175 are on diversion.

Eyewitness reports suggest the lorry was attempting to reverse into an alleyway at the side of the shop but hit the building instead, and that there was a loud bang.

Ali Khan, 21, who works in a shop opposite, said: “The lorry was turning left and there was an accident with the wall. It broke the doors.”

He added that when the police came, they evacuated the building “because it was dangerous”.