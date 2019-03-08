Search

Barking & Dagenham Youth Dance members launch poster campaign with advertising giant M&C Saatchi

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 August 2019

Members of BDYD have staged a fun day and are now leading the poster campaign to change the way people see young people. Picture: Liv4moments

Members of BDYD have staged a fun day and are now leading the poster campaign to change the way people see young people. Picture: Liv4moments

Community-minded youngsters have launched a poster campaign with an international advertising firm to challenge how they are portrayed in the media.

The posters were created with support from the advertising firm M&C Saatchi. Picture: BDYDThe posters were created with support from the advertising firm M&C Saatchi. Picture: BDYD

Members of Barking & Dagenham Youth Dance (BDYD) teamed up with M&C Saatchi and the London Youth network to put the posters on bus stops, billboards and phone boxes.

BDYD founder Georgina Alexious said: "Young people are having a hard time in terms of media coverage.

"It's important to show they can deliver positive activities taking away that negative focus."

The idea for the posters came from young people who go to BDYD. Picture: BDYDThe idea for the posters came from young people who go to BDYD. Picture: BDYD

Youngsters formed themselves into the East London Leaders group to get the project off the ground with posters saying Made in East London to show their pride in where they come from.

This is not the first time BDYD's members have led a project after having organised a day under the banner Good Vibes bringing together members of different communities. For more about becoming a BDYD member visit their Instagram @b.d.y.d

