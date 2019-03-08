New group in Barking to help people losing their sight

A new support group helping people who are losing their sight is being launched in Barking.

The goal is to increase people's confidence and independence as they adjust to reduced vision.

The group follows outreach at Barking Library and now hopes to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by sight loss.

It's being run by the Macular Society. Macular disease is a cause of sight loss, though doesn't lead to total blindness.

"This new group is here for anybody affected by sight loss and we want to encourage people to come along," said Dianne Nicola from the society.

"It's good to be able to learn from each other's experiences and get tips."

Invited speakers will talk on a variety of subjects, including the impact on daily life.

The group's first meeting will be Monday, August 5 at Barking Library from 10.30am. It'll then meet on the first Monday of every month.

More information is available by contacting Dianne Nicola on 07824 330 951 or dianne.nicola@macularsociety.org.