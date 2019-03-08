Man arrested on suspicion of raping girl in Chadwell Heath

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl.

The man, in his late teens, was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) and is in custody at an east London police station.

Detectives launched an investigation after a girl in her mid-teens told officers in the early hours of Tuesday that she had been assaulted at a house in Chadwell Heath.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The girl is being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries are continuing."