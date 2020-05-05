Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal car crash.
Karolis Andriukaitis, 22, of Harrow Road, Barking, was also charged with failing to stop and failing to report a collision on Tuesday, May 5 following his arrest the day before.
He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court later today (May 5).
The charges follow a collision between a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max in Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, on Thursday, April 30.
The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.
Enquiries continue.
