Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 09:48 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 05 May 2020

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal car crash.

Karolis Andriukaitis, 22, of Harrow Road, Barking, was also charged with failing to stop and failing to report a collision on Tuesday, May 5 following his arrest the day before.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court later today (May 5).

The charges follow a collision between a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max in Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, on Thursday, April 30.

The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Enquiries continue.

