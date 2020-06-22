Man charged with attempted murder following Barking shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Barking.

Jamie Reid, of Glenthorne Road, Hammersmith, was arrested on Friday, June 19 and subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent and possession of ammunition.

The 31-year-old appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 20 and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday July 17.

This follows Rushelle McLaughlin, from Northolt, Middlesex being charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on June 15.

The 26-year-old appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 16, following which she was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, July 14.

Both charges follow an incident in Wilmington Gardens on June 4, where a 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and another male had also been injured.

The 24-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital and the second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is being led by Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.