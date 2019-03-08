Man dies after car collides with 'street furniture' in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died and two others have been rushed to hospital after a car collided with 'street furniture'.

Police were called to the junction between Ripple Road and the A13 at 3.22am this morning following reports of a collision.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The emergency services attended and found a car in collision with street furniture.

"A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and another man from the vehicle have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition."

The next of kin have been informed.

Officers have not made any arrests but enquiries are ongoing.

The A13 is closed westbound between Goresbrook Road and Lodge Avenue with heavy traffic and tailbacks to Wennington reported by TfL.

Diverting traffic is also heavy and slow via the A1306 New Road through Dagenham and the A125 Rainham Road with motorists advised to use alternative routes and expect long delays.

For updates visit the TfL website or check Twitter @TfLTrafficNews