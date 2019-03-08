Search

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:55 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 01 April 2019

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigating the death of a man who was hit by a lorry in Dagenham are appealing for drivers to come forward with dash cam footage.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being injured in Valence Avenue, near the junction with Wood Lane, at around 2.20pm on Thursday, March 21.

He died in hospital three days later.

He has not yet been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed and a post mortem is set to take place.

Detectives from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit are investigating and ask anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured footage on their dash cam, to come forward.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8597 4874, police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,

