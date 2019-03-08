Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google. Archant

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Dagenham this evening.

The man died at the scene in New Road following the accident, which involved a second motorcycle, just before 5.30pm.

Police have closed of several roads at the scene which has resulted in severe traffic delays in the area.

A Met Police spokesman told the Post: “Enquires are underway following a fatal collision in New Road, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

“Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Two motorbikes were involved in the collision.

“There are no reports of any other parties injured.”