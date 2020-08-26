Man dies after Dagenham crash involving lorry and pedestrian
PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 August 2020
A man has died following a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Dagenham.
Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, were called to Oxlow Lane at around 3.15pm today (Thursday, August 26).
A man, believed to be in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.
The road remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
