Dagenham man fined after repeatedly throwing rubbish from his car

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:46 PM January 28, 2021   
A street view of a stretch of Wood Lane, Dagenham.

Council officers on patrol in Wood Lane, Dagenham saw litter being dropped from Mr Beckers' car three times. - Credit: Google street view

A Dagenham man has been fined after he was caught repeatedly tossing litter out of his car almost a year ago. 

Andrew Beckers, of Ibscott Close, must pay £516 to the council as well as a £220 fine and £32 victim surcharge. 

Council officers saw litter, including a cigarette butt, being dropped from his car three times while on patrol in Wood Lane, Dagenham, on February 25 last year. 

Mr Beckers was issued with a legal notice requiring him to provide details of who was driving at the time. 

He failed to respond, which is an offence punishable by a fine of up to £1,000. 

Mr Beckers then failed to attend when the case went to Barkingside Magistrates Court on January 19 and he was found guilty. 

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Our message is clear, if you choose to turn our borough into a tip, you can run but you cannot hide.” 

