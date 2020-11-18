Dagenham man found guilty of murder for his part in brutal attack on Abdulrahman Juma

Warrick Carson, 25, was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Abdulrahman Nassor Juma following a trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man from Dagenham has been found guilty for his part in the 2018 murder of Abdulrahman Nassor Juma.

Warrick Carson, 25, of Bushway, was convicted following his involvement in the attack on the 23-year-old, who was stabbed 18 times in the street near his Barking home on May 17 2018.

The victim, known as Mani to his friends, had known all of his attackers through school or relatives, though the motive for his killing has never been fully established.

The unanimous verdict came after the jury heard how Carson, with three others, attacked Abdulraham in Crows Road close to Harts Lane.

Abdulrahman was standing alone outside a block of flats on Harts Lane when a white BMW pulled up near him, after which two men got out of the car and attacked him.

He attempted to escape by kicking off his flip flops and running barefoot through the street but was pounced upon and stabbed with Rambo-style knives, with the post-mortem indicating that more than one knife was used.

The two remaining men in the BMW turned the car around 180 degrees so it was ready to make-off from the scene.

Carson — charged on November 20 2018 — was remanded into custody after the guilty verdict, and will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed in January 2021.

The other three attackers have already been jailed for Abdulrahman’s murder, with the two from Barking — 24-year-old Iki Mohammed Ali, of Maud Gardens and 23-year-old Syed Fahad, of Salisbury Avenue — each sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison on July 22.

Jonathan Mulangala, 23, of Stonebridge Road, Tottenham is serving 32 years for Abdulrahman’s murder, alongside concurrent sentences of 18 years (for attempted murder) and eight months (for possession of an offensive weapon), both of which relate to a separate incident.

Mr Nassor Mohammed, Abdulrahman’s father, said: “I have relived the CCTV of my son being killed so many times. I have seen him trying to shield himself from his murderers, tumbling to the floor as his killers mercilessly continue to stab him. They made sure there was no life left in him.

“No parent should ever have to see this. It’s an image I will never be able to get out of my head. I will never forgive those that took his life.”

Detective Inspector Rita Tierney, of the Met’s Serious Crime North Command, said: “This has been a long, painful process for Mani’s family and I am acutely aware of the pain and sadness they have suffered. While nothing will ever bring him back, I hope that the verdict today will at least bring them a little closure.

“This result is thanks to the thorough and meticulous work of my officers who have worked tirelessly since Mani’s murder and never lost focus, despite the extensive two-and-a-half year investigation.”

Abdulrahman “never stood a chance” as a result of this “planned and co-ordinated” attack, she added.