News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Man hospitalised after being found in Mayesbrook Park

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:55 AM January 17, 2022
A man was found in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham on Sunday (January 16) and taken to hospital

A man was found in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham on Sunday (January 16) and taken to hospital - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being found in Mayesbrook Park.

The Metropolitan Police said he was found yesterday - Sunday, January 16 - in the Dagenham park.

The force said his condition is "non-life threatening or changing"; an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police quoting Cad 1868/16.

This is a breaking story - we will bring you the latest updates throughout the day.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Street view of Ford Road, Dagenham

London Live News | Updated

House badly damaged by blaze in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

London Live News

Bow man charged with three offences after Dagenham stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The rabbit was found in Dagenham's Goresbrook Park this morning (January 10)

London Live News

'Frozen' rabbit found in Amazon box in Goresbrook Park

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham Underground worker Dennis McTaggert lost six stone in a year

London Live News

Dagenham man loses third of bodyweight during lockdown

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon