Man hospitalised after being found in Mayesbrook Park
Published: 10:55 AM January 17, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital after being found in Mayesbrook Park.
The Metropolitan Police said he was found yesterday - Sunday, January 16 - in the Dagenham park.
The force said his condition is "non-life threatening or changing"; an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police quoting Cad 1868/16.
This is a breaking story - we will bring you the latest updates throughout the day.