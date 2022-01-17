A man was found in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham on Sunday (January 16) and taken to hospital - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being found in Mayesbrook Park.

The Metropolitan Police said he was found yesterday - Sunday, January 16 - in the Dagenham park.

The force said his condition is "non-life threatening or changing"; an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police quoting Cad 1868/16.

This is a breaking story - we will bring you the latest updates throughout the day.