Man cut free from vehicle following crash in Barking

Firefighters had to cut a man free from a vehicle following a crash near the Beckton roundabout this morning. Picture: LFB Archant

A man had to be cut free from a vehicle following a crash on the A406 this morning.

The Met, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and paramedics were called to the junction of Beckton roundabout after receiving reports of the smash between a car and a lorry on Friday.

Three fire engines, a resuce unit and about 25 fire fighters from East Ham, Barking and Plaistow stations worked to free the man.

An LFB spokeswoman said: “He was trapped by his injuries but was eventually released into the hands of waiting paramedics.”

On social media alerts went out at about 10am warning motorists of delays and to drive carefully because a southbound lane at the junction of the A13 and A406 was blocked because of a broken down HGV.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called at 9:51am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A406.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a person and took them to hospital,” she said.