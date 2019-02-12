Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man cut free from vehicle following crash in Barking

PUBLISHED: 15:57 15 February 2019

Firefighters had to cut a man free from a vehicle following a crash near the Beckton roundabout this morning. Picture: LFB

Firefighters had to cut a man free from a vehicle following a crash near the Beckton roundabout this morning. Picture: LFB

Archant

A man had to be cut free from a vehicle following a crash on the A406 this morning.

The Met, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and paramedics were called to the junction of Beckton roundabout after receiving reports of the smash between a car and a lorry on Friday.

Three fire engines, a resuce unit and about 25 fire fighters from East Ham, Barking and Plaistow stations worked to free the man.

An LFB spokeswoman said: “He was trapped by his injuries but was eventually released into the hands of waiting paramedics.”

On social media alerts went out at about 10am warning motorists of delays and to drive carefully because a southbound lane at the junction of the A13 and A406 was blocked because of a broken down HGV.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called at 9:51am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A406.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a person and took them to hospital,” she said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I will never recover’: Family of murdered Karen Peter speaks out as husband jailed for life

Karen Peter with her daughters. Picture: Met Police

Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal

Lauren Selby sold fake Chanel potties on her stall in Dagenham Market. Pic: LBBD

Families of victims of Barking serial killer hope BBC drama will highlight police failings

Stephen Port

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: Controlling man who murdered wife and set fire to her body

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Campion aim to claim first win of 2019 against Barking

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Blues manager Gardner is a big admirer of The Yellows model under boss Morsley

Daggers forward Wilkinson in race against time to be fit to face Gateshead

Frustration for Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking youngsters claim national titles

Barking's Christopher Berry (centre) celebrates his Boxing Alliance National Schools Championships title win (pic: Barking BC)

Jailed: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica, Razvan Vlasdescu and Ionut Vasile. Photo: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists