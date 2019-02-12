Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with 11 counts of historic child sex abuse.

The man from Barking and Dagenham, who can’t be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday that the defendant had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a girl 11 times between 1999 and 2010.

He also stands accused of two counts of sexual assault and one of raping a woman.

The man, who was dressed in black trousers and a black top with grey hood, had been under investigation for a year before appearing at Barkingside, the court heard.

The court granted him conditional bail and ordered him not to contact the victim.

Chairman of the bench, Stephen Brown, said: “If you break that condition you can be arrested.”

The defendant is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 25.