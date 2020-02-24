Search

Dagenham man has sight fully restored by Ilford treatment centre after heart condition prevents surgery elsewhere

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 February 2020

Harminder Bharaj. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre

Harminder Bharaj. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre

North East London NHS Treatment Centre

A Dagenham man has had his sight fully restored by an Ilford treatment centre after a heart condition prevented surgery at other hospitals.

Harminder Bharaj (left) and consultant ophthalmologist Ernest Onyema. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment CentreHarminder Bharaj (left) and consultant ophthalmologist Ernest Onyema. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre

Harminder Bharaj had an operation on a cataract at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre in King George Hospital.

After the former infantry soldier and project manager developed the heart condition aortic dissection, Harminder was diagnosed with the cataract more than two years ago.

But surgeons at other hospitals expressed concern at the possible risks of operating.

Harminder, who had been treated for another cataract four years ago before the heart condition diagnosis, chose to have treatment at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre.

Ophthalmology consultant Ernest Onyema said: "The concern came from using a general anaesthetic. To carry out the operation we used a topical anaesthesia, in the form of eye drops, which we considered a much safer and quicker option."

Harminder added: "I was so pleased to have the surgery after waiting so long."

