Dagenham man has sight fully restored by Ilford treatment centre after heart condition prevents surgery elsewhere

A Dagenham man has had his sight fully restored by an Ilford treatment centre after a heart condition prevented surgery at other hospitals.

Harminder Bharaj had an operation on a cataract at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre in King George Hospital.

After the former infantry soldier and project manager developed the heart condition aortic dissection, Harminder was diagnosed with the cataract more than two years ago.

But surgeons at other hospitals expressed concern at the possible risks of operating.

Harminder, who had been treated for another cataract four years ago before the heart condition diagnosis, chose to have treatment at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre.

Ophthalmology consultant Ernest Onyema said: "The concern came from using a general anaesthetic. To carry out the operation we used a topical anaesthesia, in the form of eye drops, which we considered a much safer and quicker option."

Harminder added: "I was so pleased to have the surgery after waiting so long."