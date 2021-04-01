News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man taken to hospital after lorry blaze in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:17 PM April 1, 2021   
Ripple Road at the junction with Cook Road in Dagenham

Ripple Road at the junction with Cook Road in Dagenham, near where a lorry caught fire. - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a lorry caught fire in Dagenham.

The cab of an articulated lorry was destroyed and part of a 40 foot container was damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters were called to Ripple Road, by the junction with Cook Road, shortly after 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 31).

The fire was under control about an hour later.

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters from the Dagenham and Barking stations were at the scene. 

