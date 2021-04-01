Man taken to hospital after lorry blaze in Dagenham
Published: 12:17 PM April 1, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man was taken to hospital after a lorry caught fire in Dagenham.
The cab of an articulated lorry was destroyed and part of a 40 foot container was damaged by the blaze.
Firefighters were called to Ripple Road, by the junction with Cook Road, shortly after 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 31).
The fire was under control about an hour later.
Three fire engines and 15 firefighters from the Dagenham and Barking stations were at the scene.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus