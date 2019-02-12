Man in hospital after being hit by a car in Barking
PUBLISHED: 09:55 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 22 February 2019
Archant
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car.
A Met spokeswoman said the man's injuries are not life-threatening. Picture: KEN MEARS
Police came across the crash which involved the pedestrian and vehicle in London Road, Barking at 5.51am this morning.
A Met spokeswoman said: “Paramedics also attended and took the man, aged in his 30s, to an east London hospital. His injuries and not life-threatening.”
There have been no arrests.