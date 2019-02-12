Man in hospital after being hit by a car in Barking

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in London Road, Barking. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

A man is in hospital after being hit by a car.

A Met spokeswoman said the man's injuries are not life-threatening. Picture: KEN MEARS A Met spokeswoman said the man's injuries are not life-threatening. Picture: KEN MEARS

Police came across the crash which involved the pedestrian and vehicle in London Road, Barking at 5.51am this morning.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Paramedics also attended and took the man, aged in his 30s, to an east London hospital. His injuries and not life-threatening.”

There have been no arrests.