Vytautas, 38, has been missing from Dagenham since December 4 - Credit: Barking & Dagenham MPS / @MPSBarkDag

Have you seen this man?

The 38-year-old has been missing from Dagenham for 10 days.

Named only as Vytautas, he hasn't been seen since December 4.

Police have appealed for the public's help to find him as they are concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Vytautas or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference number 21MIS038231.