Man recalled to prison after persistent anti-social behaviour in Dagenham cul de sac

Published: 11:09 AM January 20, 2021

A menace whose anti-social behaviour blighted a Dagenham cul de sac has been recalled to prison.

Joseph Meade Jnr had been causing disruption and annoyance to the residents of Digby Gardens with unwelcome behaviour including drug taking, harassment of residents, littering, shoplifting and using foul language, according to the council.

However, after numerous joint patrols, evidence gathering and presentations at court by police and council officers, Meade is now back in prison.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, who is cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This is another great example of partnership working between ward councillors, council officers and police.

“We take reports of anti-social behaviour and criminality very seriously and anybody found guilty, will be dealt with robust enforcement and criminal justice.

“I hope this result will bring a bit of relief and peace to the residents of Digby Gardens.”

Through the joint enforcement work, Meade was issued with a community protection warning (CPW) and a community protection notice for breaching his CPW, which included conditions such as not being in groups of three or more.

Police and council officers successfully applied for two partial closure orders in Digby Gardens, which prohibited Meade from visiting two addresses.

The police safer neighbourhood team for River ward and the council also secured a criminal behaviour order (CBO), which included a power of arrest if he visited Digby Gardens and the surrounding area.

Despite this, Meade visited Digby Gardens, off Lower Broad Street, on January 14.

He was arrested, charged with breaching his CBO and has been recalled to prison.

Inspector Mel Baker, the lead for Barking and Dagenham neighbourhood policing teams, added: “This is a great example of long-term problem solving and partnership working at its best with the local safer neighbourhood team ward and the council.

“The individual concerned has caused disruption to the local residents and surrounding areas and securing the five-year CBO at court was a great result."