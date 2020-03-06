Dagenham man recognised for bravely saving young boy from vicious dog attack

Local hero Artan Mahmood who saved a child from an attack by a dog. Credit Barking and Dagenham council Archant

A man who saved a child from a dog attack has been recognised by Barking and Dagenham Council for his bravery.

Artan Mahmood rescued Arjun from the attack. Picture: Manthura Athman Artan Mahmood rescued Arjun from the attack. Picture: Manthura Athman

On November 19 Artan Mahmood saved his neighbour's six-year-old son Arjun Grewal, a classmate of his own child.

Arjun was mauled as he walked home from school with his mum and two-year-old sister in Ilchester Road, Dagenham.

Artan was first called into action when he heard Arjun screaming outside as he was being attacked. He responded by rushing to the schoolboy and beating the dog off. He then picked up the child and ran to his door.

The dog then jumped on Artan's back, who instinctively protected Arjun with his body. Despite those efforts, the dog kept attacking the young boy. The dog wouldn't release its jaws until Artan hit it with a bin, after which it finally let go.

L-R: Ishnoor, Sandeep Kaur, Harpal Singh and Arjun at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King L-R: Ishnoor, Sandeep Kaur, Harpal Singh and Arjun at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Artan ran to the house with the six-year-old, resisting further attack at the door before his wife Manthura Athman slammed it shut.

Arjun was unable to see out of his left eye for three days, suffered two broken ribs, as well as scratches and bites to his cheek, forehead, shoulder, stomach, back and chest.

But without Artan's intervention, those injuries would have been even more severe.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham council Darren Rodwell presented modest Artan with a Leader's Recognition Award, an accolade given to residents who show courage and bravery in helping others as well as a strong community spirit.

Cllr Rodwell was full of praise for Artan's actions: "Artan Mahmood is certainly a hero.

"I was lucky enough to meet young Arjun and his family who are understandably grateful to Mr Mahmood, who was modest enough to insist he just did what anyone else would do.

"He is truly a credit to our community and a very worthy recipient of the award."