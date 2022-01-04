Man rescued from Barking flat blaze after nine callers phone 999
- Credit: Google
A man was rescued from a burning second-floor flat in Barking by fire crews, after nine separate callers phoned 999.
Half of the flat in a three-storey block in St Ann's was damaged by the fire.
Emergency services were called at 10.10pm on December 29, with the fire under control by 11.20pm.
The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers took nine calls to the blaze, according to a spokesperson.
They confirmed the man was rescued via a short extension ladder, while a woman had already left the building before approximately 25 firefighters from Barking, Dagenham, Plaistow and Ilford fire stations arrived.
The man and woman were both treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
- 2 Man rescued from Barking flat blaze after nine callers phone 999
- 3 Stephen Port: Met apologises for police failings after inquest finding
- 4 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
- 5 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings
- 6 Jailed: Dagenham drug dealer who beat vulnerable man with walking stick
- 7 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
- 8 Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full
- 9 Police errors 'probably' contributed to deaths of three Stephen Port murder victims, jury rules
- 10 Police officer accused of rape to re-appear in court after release on bail