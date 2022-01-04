News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man rescued from Barking flat blaze after nine callers phone 999

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:09 PM January 4, 2022
A man was rescued from a burning second-floor flat in St Ann's, Barking

A man was rescued from a burning second-floor flat in St Ann's, Barking - Credit: Google

A man was rescued from a burning second-floor flat in Barking by fire crews, after nine separate callers phoned 999.

Half of the flat in a three-storey block in St Ann's was damaged by the fire.

Emergency services were called at 10.10pm on December 29, with the fire under control by 11.20pm.

The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers took nine calls to the blaze, according to a spokesperson.

They confirmed the man was rescued via a short extension ladder, while a woman had already left the building before approximately 25 firefighters from Barking, Dagenham, Plaistow and Ilford fire stations arrived.

The man and woman were both treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

