Man taken to mental health unit after climbing scaffolding in Barking
PUBLISHED: 09:06 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 24 July 2019
A man has been taken to a mental health facility after climbing scaffolding in Barking.
Ripple Road was partially cordoned off yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 23) after he climbed scaffolding at the side of a block of flats.
Police were called following concerns for his welfare and several officers were seen attempting to talk to the man.
He came down at around 6.30pm, almost three hours after he first climbed up, and was detained under the mental health act.
