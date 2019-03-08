Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Skydiver aiming to raise funds for autism charity

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 March 2019

Skydiver to-be Ray McMaster with his grand nephew Sofian. Picture: Dawn McMaster.

Skydiver to-be Ray McMaster with his grand nephew Sofian. Picture: Dawn McMaster.

Dawn McMaster

A Barking man is helping out autistic children with a charity skydive.

Ray Robertson hopes to raise £1,000 for the Sycamore Trust and thinks jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet is the best option.

The trust helped Ray’s great nephew Sofian when his mother noticed he wasn’t developing the same as other children.

Sofian’s mother Dawn brought him to the trust three years ago. He was nonverbal with a very short attention span.

He was diagnosed with autism before his second birthday.

Dawn said it was a difficult time for the family: “I didn’t have a specific person to turn to and it was a confusing time with various doctors to deal with and many appointments.

“I felt very alone, and I wasn’t sure of what to expect or how to move forward.”

The Sycamore Trust, which supports autistic children and their families, helped Dawn navigate the healthcare system for her son and helped him communicate with his family through a system of symbols and pictures.

Ray is jumping out of a plane April 10 and has already raised £250 towards his goal.

Related articles

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham’s Declan Rice gets England call-up

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Barking Road Runners tackle enduring Chingford Relays

Barking Road Runners at the Chingford Relays (Pic: BRR)

Barking boss Gardner excited for club’s future

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking & Dagenham members brave high wins to compete in Brighton

Barking & Dagenham's Oviudu Tataru and Damian Dodd in action in Brighton (pic: B&DCC)

Skydiver aiming to raise funds for autism charity

Skydiver to-be Ray McMaster with his grand nephew Sofian. Picture: Dawn McMaster.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists