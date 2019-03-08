Skydiver aiming to raise funds for autism charity

Skydiver to-be Ray McMaster with his grand nephew Sofian. Picture: Dawn McMaster. Dawn McMaster

A Barking man is helping out autistic children with a charity skydive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ray Robertson hopes to raise £1,000 for the Sycamore Trust and thinks jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet is the best option.

The trust helped Ray’s great nephew Sofian when his mother noticed he wasn’t developing the same as other children.

Sofian’s mother Dawn brought him to the trust three years ago. He was nonverbal with a very short attention span.

He was diagnosed with autism before his second birthday.

Dawn said it was a difficult time for the family: “I didn’t have a specific person to turn to and it was a confusing time with various doctors to deal with and many appointments.

“I felt very alone, and I wasn’t sure of what to expect or how to move forward.”

The Sycamore Trust, which supports autistic children and their families, helped Dawn navigate the healthcare system for her son and helped him communicate with his family through a system of symbols and pictures.

Ray is jumping out of a plane April 10 and has already raised £250 towards his goal.