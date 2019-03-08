Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Dagenham on Saturday night.

Police are currently on scene with @Ldn_Ambulance in Salisbury Road, Dagenham dealing with a serious assault whereby a male has been stabbed. His condition is currently unknown as he is assessed by medics. No arrests have yet been made and a crime scene has been implemented. pic.twitter.com/w99bHYDG3k — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) March 30, 2019

The victim was found by police and paramedics in Salisbury Road after being called at about 9.20pm to reports of a man suffering stab injuries to his legs.

A Met spokesman said: “His injuries are not thought to be serious. Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

A crime scene was put in place. There have been no arrests so far.

