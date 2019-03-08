Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 07:33 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 01 April 2019
Archant
A man was stabbed in Dagenham on Saturday night.
The victim was found by police and paramedics in Salisbury Road after being called at about 9.20pm to reports of a man suffering stab injuries to his legs.
A Met spokesman said: “His injuries are not thought to be serious. Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”
A crime scene was put in place. There have been no arrests so far.
Barking and Dagenham Police tweeted at 9.54pm on Saturday: “Police are currently on scene with @Ldn_Ambulance in Salisbury Road, Dagenham dealing with a serious assault whereby a male has been stabbed.
“His condition is currently unknown as he is assessed by medics. No arrests have yet been made and a crime scene has been implemented.”