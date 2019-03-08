Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man was stabbed when a group attacked him as he returned to his car.

Police were called to Bragg Close, Dagenham, shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 21) where they found the man, in his 30s, suffering from a range of injuries including a stab wound that is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It is believed that several men approached him as he walked towards his car and attacked him.

The victim managed to run away but his car was damaged by the men before they too left the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.