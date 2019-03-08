Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

PUBLISHED: 14:47 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 22 July 2019

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man was stabbed when a group attacked him as he returned to his car.

Police were called to Bragg Close, Dagenham, shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 21) where they found the man, in his 30s, suffering from a range of injuries including a stab wound that is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It is believed that several men approached him as he walked towards his car and attacked him.

The victim managed to run away but his car was damaged by the men before they too left the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Pair who murdered teenager in ‘brutal’ revenge attack

Kareem Lashley-Weeks. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Barking man who sexually assaulted teenager on bus

Samuel Stoica has been jailed for 16 months. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham man jailed for violent disorder

Jonathon Efionayi.Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Pair who murdered teenager in ‘brutal’ revenge attack

Kareem Lashley-Weeks. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Barking man who sexually assaulted teenager on bus

Samuel Stoica has been jailed for 16 months. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham man jailed for violent disorder

Jonathon Efionayi.Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with improvements shown in Southend United encounter

Reece Grant of Dagenham scores and celebrates with Joe Quigley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Overground disruption expected until midday as broken down trains cause severe delays on Stratford, Barking routes

Overground service disruptions are affecting the Stratford and Barking routes. Picture: TfL

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists