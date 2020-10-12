Appeal after double stabbing in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 11:34 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 12 October 2020
The police are appealing for witnesses after two men were found stabbed.
The pair were found in Manning Road, Dagenham after officers were called at about 6.30pm on Saturday, October 10.
Both men, who are aged in their 20s, were suffering stab injuries. Police carried out first aid before paramedics arrived.
A Met spokesperson said: “Both men have been taken to hospital. Neither is in a life-threatening condition. Their families have been informed.”
Detectives from east area CID are investigating though there have been no arrests at this stage.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 5570/10Oct. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
