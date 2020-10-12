Appeal after double stabbing in Dagenham

Two men were found stabbed in Manning Road, Dagenham, on Saturday (October 10). Picture: Google Archant

The police are appealing for witnesses after two men were found stabbed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were found in Manning Road, Dagenham after officers were called at about 6.30pm on Saturday, October 10.

You may also want to watch:

Both men, who are aged in their 20s, were suffering stab injuries. Police carried out first aid before paramedics arrived.

A Met spokesperson said: “Both men have been taken to hospital. Neither is in a life-threatening condition. Their families have been informed.”

Detectives from east area CID are investigating though there have been no arrests at this stage.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 5570/10Oct. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.