Dagenham & Redbridge suffer late FA Cup heartbreak at Mansfield Town

Published: 4:26 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 8:48 PM December 7, 2020

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

FA Cup: Mansfield Town 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered FA Cup heartbreak as Nicky Maynard scored with the final kick of extra-time to seal a 2-1 win for Mansfield Town.

Daggers striker Paul McCallum opened the scoring but his effort was cancelled out by Henry Charsley only six minutes later and they played out a 1-1 draw before substitute Nicky Maynard netted the winner just before the final whistle in extra-time at Field Mill.

The visitors took a clinical advantage part-way through the first period when Paul McCallum found the far post after winger Myles Weston played the target man through.

Harry Charsley, though, quickly responded with a calm effort of his own to level proceedings just six minutes later to make it 1-1.

Stags captain Ollie Clarke then curled a dangerous attempt from the 18-yard mark that had to be tipped over by Justham to keep the hosts at bay.

An end-to-end affair showed little signs of easing when Dagenham replied through an attack of their own when Sam Deering lined up from distance but – despite a notable deflection – Marek Stech reacted to save.

The Stags’ custodian was also required at the outset of the second half to thwart Scott Wilson’s near post drive.

Dagenham were being pushed further and further into their own defensive third as time elapsed and substitute Jamie Reid almost punished a lapse in concentration.

Finding a pocket of space, the striker latched onto Bowery’s pass before using one touch to set himself and another to force a brilliant stop by Justham.

Into the additional time period and Mansfield thought they had taken the lead only seven minutes after the restart.

Clarke’s latest strike was sent beyond Justham courtesy a deflection via Reid, but the No. 19 was adjudged to have been stood in an offside position.

Despite tiring legs the tempo never dropped. McCallum’s powerful drive was blocked at source by Sweeney prior to Clarke having another attempt thwarted.

Then, Reid was presented with another opportunity – his most difficult of Sunday afternoon – and almost converted with an overhead kick that had to be palmed to safety by Dagenham’s shot-stopper.

Although Dagenham had two late dangerous free-kicks but failed to make the most of them as they struck the wall.

Aidan Stone was introduced in the final moments of the contest by Clough, as it seemed to heading for a penalty shootout, before a piece of pure drama under the floodlights.

Jordan Bowery did superbly well on the left before the ball fell to Nicky Maynard, who did the rest to send the Stags into the third round of the FA Cup.

Mansfield Town: Stech (Stone 120+1’), Benning, Sweeney, Rawson, Charsley (Maynard 115), Clarke, Bowery, Cook (Reid 76), Gordon, McLaughlin (Maris 57), Lapslie

Unused subs: O’Keeffe, O’Driscoll, Sinclair

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Ogogo, Croll, Wright, Johnson, Rance (Adams 110), Brundle, Deering, Weston (Balanta 75), Wilson (Saunders 87), McCallum.

Unused subs: Strizovic, McQueen, Clements, Brissett