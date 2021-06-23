Dame Margaret Hodge: Kicking off a campaign against child poverty

Opinion

Published: 9:45 AM June 23, 2021

The campaign will include calling for more funding for free school meals - Credit: PA

The last 18 months have been tough for many, but the pandemic’s effects have been felt harshly here in Barking and Dagenham.

Lockdowns have been a necessary step to protect each other and our NHS. Yet I have heard stories from so many local people about their struggles.

Families on zero-hour contracts, people who have lost their jobs, those who have fallen on tough times. The notion we are all in this together is for the birds.

The government shouts about making "levelling up" a priority. But I am yet to see any effects of this in the borough.

Instead, it has been proposed that our hospitals and Barts be led by the same chair - which I believe will inevitably mean more money being funnelled away from Queen's and King George.

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge asks that we shop local to help our high streets - Credit: Parliament UK

Yet did you know that Barking and Dagenham has one of the highest child poverty rates in the country? Nearly one out of two children in the borough are growing up in poverty. This is outrageous. No child should be left behind and it’s the government’s job to ensure this happens.

You may also want to watch:

That’s why I’m kicking off a new campaign to tackle child poverty.

This isn’t about me telling young people in the borough what’s best for them. I want to hear their views. So recently, I visited some local schools.

The students I met had many ideas. More youth groups, better career services and new apprenticeships - these are achievable goals. And I’ve got ideas of my own.

A Barking and Dagenham Living Wage for local jobs to "level up" our community and give working parents a leg-up.

Bringing back Sure Start centres cut by the Tories would create a safe space for education and care for the youngest children.

More funding for free school meals for children that need it. The money is there for this if we stop the government giving lucrative Covid contracts to friends.

Making the government listen will not be easy. But I will not rest until every child in Barking and Dagenham is given the best start in life.