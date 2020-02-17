Virtual reality challenge rolled out to Marks Gate and Chadwell Heath

A Monopoly-style virtual reality app encouraging families and friends to get active has been rolled out to the north of the borough.

Neighbours braved the stormy weather to celebrate the introduction of the Street Tag app in Marks Gate and Chadwell Heath at a gathering in St Chad's Park on Saturday, February 15.

Street Tag founder Seun Oshinaike said: "We are excited to be designing the future of physical activities with families, and making physical activities fun, sustaining and accessible."

The gadget encourages families or friends to walk, cycle or jog around the borough, hunting for virtual "tags" which are worth points.

Once users are near or within 40 metres of a tag, they receive points which help the family or team move up a leaderboard.

Saturday's event was boosted with the introduction of a new "poly tag" feature allowing users to see certain spots - including houses, hotels, or playgrounds - in "augmented reality" via the app.

Users can buy and sell these places using their points and watch their assets' values increase the more people visit. The top 15 teams win prizes at the end of the challenge.

The new tags have been introduced to TfL routes connecting Marks Gate to Chadwell Heath thanks to a partnership with regeneration organisation, Be First.

Its development manager, Will Clutton, said: "We're delighted to help extend Street Tag to the north of the borough, as it's a really fun way to get more people more active.

"The feature is particularly exciting because it introduces a Monopoly-style virtual reality element. But instead of paper money, you can buy and trade property with physical activity."

Poly Tags can be bought using the Street Tag points, known as STcoins, and can be sold on the Poly Tag market.

The virtual assets are powered by the physical activities of the Street Tag community, meaning if you own a Poly Tag, its value increases automatically after every 1,000 scans (this includes your scans and other families scans on your Poly Tag).

Angela Denise said: "I was excited to see the Poly Tag pop up nearby and couldn't wait to find out what it was all about. Once detected the app switched to camera view and there on the street was a house. It's rather cool."

For more information visit streettag.co.uk and find Street Tag on the Play Store, App Store, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.