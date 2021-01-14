Public invited to quiz archaeologists on Marks Gate dig
- Credit: Pre-Construct Archaeology Ltd
The public have been invited to quiz archaeologists excavating land by the A12.
So far the team digging at the site near Padnall Lake in Marks Gate have found a small fragment of what could have been a Saxon cup or bowl.
An online interview has been organised by the town hall's regeneration arm, Be First, with people invited to send in questions.
Surveys and excavations have been going on since November when the council granted planning permission for homes on the land.
The fragment is being examined by a pottery specialist and the archaeologists hope to have a better idea of how old it is and how it was used in the past.
The archaeologists want to do more investigations in the week beginning January 18 and will dig four more deep pits to look for anything of interest.
Send your questions to communications@befirst.london
The interview will be available from January 25 online.
You may also want to watch:
The plans are being considered by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
