Chadwell Heath children enjoy fun in the sun as new playground unveiled

PUBLISHED: 10:14 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 26 July 2019

Archie Li, aged four, and his two-year old brother Louis at the new playground in Marks Gate. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A new playground promises fun in the sun for children in Chadwell Heath.

The Tantony Green play area in Marks Gate was unveiled on July 24 with a games area, adventure tree house with zip wire ride, outdoor gym and picnic area completing the old space's transformation.

It was the brainchild of community group, North Meets South, and built with the help of Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration company.

Tina Franklin, a North Meets South member, said: "This transformed space is a testament to what residents can achieve."

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy council leader, said: "I hope this great new play area gives years of fun to youngsters."

Tom Mather of Be First, who managed the building work, said: "Be First is not all about bricks and mortar, we're about building communities with great facilities and fun places too."

North Meets South won £130,000 from the funder, Big Local, £74,950 from Veolia Environmental Trust and £31,000 from the council.

