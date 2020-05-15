Search

Marks Gate teen caught with revolver admits weapons offences

PUBLISHED: 08:25 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 15 May 2020

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A Marks Gate teenager has admitted weapons offences after being caught with a gun by police.

The gun seized from Santos. Picture: Met PoliceThe gun seized from Santos. Picture: Met Police

Patrick Santos, 18, of Rose Lane, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and being in possession of ammunition for a firearm without certificate at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday (May 13).

The court heard that police stopped a mini cab in Tilley Lane, Epsom, as part of an investigation into firearm offences at 10.10pm on Thursday, March 19.

The two rear seat passengers were detained by officers. One of them, Santos, told police that he had a gun in his pocket.

He was searched by an officer who found a revolver in his jacket pocket, along with ammunition in a plastic bag.

Jordan Carr. Picture: Met PoliceJordan Carr. Picture: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

The other passenger, Jordan Carr, 18, of Palmerston Road, Enfield, was also searched and a zombie knife and a sheath were found in his waistband.

They were taken to a south London police station where both men replied ‘no comment’ to all questions put to them.

They were both charged the following day.

Carr pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, April 17.

Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: “As a result of this investigation, two dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets. These weapons could have easily gone on to seriously injure, or even kill, somebody.”

