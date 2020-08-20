Marks Gate teenager jailed for five years after being caught with firearm

A teenager from Marks Gate has been jailed for five years after being caught with a firearm and ammunition.

The firearm discovered in the possession of 19-year-old Patrick Santos, who has been given a five-year sentence at a Young Offenders Institution. Picture: Met Police The firearm discovered in the possession of 19-year-old Patrick Santos, who has been given a five-year sentence at a Young Offenders Institution. Picture: Met Police

Patrick Santos, 19, of Rose Lane, will serve the term at a young offenders institute after being sentenced yesterday (Wednesday. August 19) at Croydon Crown Court.

His co-defendant, 18-year-old Jordan Carr of Enfield, was given a one-year sentence for possessing a zombie knife.

The pair were stopped on March 19 by specialist officers while travelling in a mini-cab in Epsom.

Santos immediately told officers that he had a gun in his pocket; a search uncovered a revolver in his jacket pocket, with ammunition in a plastic bag.

Both defendants were charged on March 20 after giving ‘no comment’ interviews at a south London police station.

Santos pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and being in possession of ammunition for a firearm without certificate on May 13.

Alongside the custodial sentence, the judge also granted a criminal behaviour order, preventing the two defendants from being in a public place together in England and Wales for four years.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler said: “As a result of this investigation, two dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets. These weapons could have easily gone on to seriously injure, or even kill, somebody.

“Weapons such as these have absolutely no place on our streets. Bearing down on violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority and officers are committed to taking dangerous weapons off the streets.”