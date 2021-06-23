Walk-in Covid-19 jab events for all adults to be held in Barking

Published: 3:30 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM June 23, 2021

Two walk-in vaccination events are being held in Barking for anyone aged 18 and older.

The events will take place at The Broadway Theatre this Sunday, June 27 from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday, July 10 from 10am to 6pm.

Adults will be able to get a first jab of the Pfizer vaccine, while second doses of the Pfizer or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines will be available for those who had their initial jab at least eight weeks ago.

The Broadway Theatre in Barking will host the mass vaccination events on Sunday, June 27 and Saturday, July 10. - Credit: Ken Mears

The mass vaccination events come as government statistics reveal at least 56 per cent of people in Barking and Dagenham have had their first vaccine.

More than 166,000 vaccines have been administered in the borough in total, after The Broadway Theatre celebrated its 50,000th jab in late May.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “The stats on how many people have had the vaccine in our borough is fantastic because it really is our best protection against coronavirus.

“We urge anyone who has yet to get fully protected, please head along to one of these special vaccination events and help us get back to a more normal way of life.”

People attending the vaccination events will only need to show proof of age.

Cllr Worby added: “This is purely about people’s health, which is why we wanted to make it as simple as we could and remove any barriers that might be putting people off.

“The vaccines are open to residents aged 18 and over and you don’t need to provide a proof of address, immigration status or an NHS number.”

Free parking will be available at the nearby Bobby Moore Way for people getting a jab.

The event is being run in partnership between the council and Barking and Dagenham GP federation, Together First CIC.

Anyone who can’t make either event can book online for an appointment at a vaccine centre.

All adults in Barking and Dagenham who have a mobile phone number registered with their GP have received a booking text, which is still valid.

A call centre is open 9am to 7pm every day on 0208 076 4752 for people who want to book by phone.

Visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ for more information about booking and appointments.