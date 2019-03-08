Redbridge pimps caught dropping illegal massage parlour call cards in Barking for Upton Park girl

Two men from Redbridge were caught dropping call cards for illegal massage parlours in Barking, claiming they were told to do it by a woman in Upton Park. Picture: LBBD Archant

A couple of pimps have been caught red-handed littering the streets with call cards for illegal massage parlours.

An undercover Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officer witnessed two men dropping business cards in Barking Market, following them to the A406 where they were questioned on Tuesday, October 29.

Both men, from Redbridge, said they had been paid £10 to distribute the cards throughout Barking by a girl in Upton Park.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement, said: "Littering and fly-tipping are things that bother us all, so I would like to commend the officers involved on a good result.

"Just last week, we launched our clean campaign, asking residents to play their part in helping us to keep the borough clean.

"This action by our enforcement team is further proof of our commitment to find perpetrators of grime crime, fine them and, where possible, prosecute them."

Both men were issued with a £150 fine for littering and their home addresses were collected. The whole thing was also caught on CCTV.