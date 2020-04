Quiz

Monday lunchtime maths quiz

Try this maths quiz. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Today’s lunchtime quiz is something a little different.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Nido Student - which provides student accommodation - has built a maths quiz that includes questions for all ages, from Key Stage 2 up to university level.

People take an average of seven minutes to complete these tricky questions and score an average of 7/13.