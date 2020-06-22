Man from Barking among 24 charged following central London protests

Alexander Heaton of Anglo Road, Bow, was charged with offences under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020. The 37 year old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 12. Picture: PA/Rick Findler PA/Press Association Images

A man has been charged following demonstrations across central London.

Matthew Cardwell of Boundary Road West, Barking, has been charged with criminal damage.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 12.

Mr Cardwell is one of 24 people charged following demonstrations in central London between May 16 and June 13.

Mr Cardwell is alleged to have committed the offence on June 13.