Firefighters at the scene in Maxey Road, Dagenham - Credit: LFB

A fire which caused extensive damage to a house in Dagenham is believed to have been caused by a video game console.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze in Maxey Road yesterday afternoon (February 1).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a "significant part of the first floor and loft" of the two-storey, end of terrace house was damaged.

LFB investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by "an electrical fault in a video game console."

Four adults and two children left the property before fire crews arrived and there were no reported injuries.

Crews were called at 3.38pm and had the fire under control 45 minutes later.