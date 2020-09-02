Barking man finds full-time work thanks to programme helping people overcome barriers
PUBLISHED: 15:22 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 02 September 2020
Archant
A Barking man overcame a language barrier to secure a full-time role with the help of an employment and wellbeing programme.
Haider Seedmoradi had difficulty completing job applications when he joined Maximus UK’s local London work and health programme.
A key worker supported Haider, 40, to complete his City and Guilds L1 in maths and L2 in English, as he recognised these were necessary to get a job and communicate effectively.
You may also want to watch:
The programme helped Haider to improve his employability and interview techniques, including mock interviews to build his confidence. He created his first CV and received support with job searching and completing applications.
As a result, he was offered a position as a recycling operative at Serco and, after six months, has now been taken on permanently.
Haider said: “I am so grateful for the help to find work, and now have a full-time job.”
Haider continued to receive in-work support until he reached financial independence.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.