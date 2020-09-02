Barking man finds full-time work thanks to programme helping people overcome barriers

Barking man Haider Seedmoradi has secured a full-time job as recycling operative after being supported by the Maximus local London work and health programme. Picture: Maximus UK Archant

A Barking man overcame a language barrier to secure a full-time role with the help of an employment and wellbeing programme.

Haider says he is very grateful for the help he was given to find work after struggling with job interviews because of a language barrier. Picture: Maximus UK Haider says he is very grateful for the help he was given to find work after struggling with job interviews because of a language barrier. Picture: Maximus UK

Haider Seedmoradi had difficulty completing job applications when he joined Maximus UK’s local London work and health programme.

A key worker supported Haider, 40, to complete his City and Guilds L1 in maths and L2 in English, as he recognised these were necessary to get a job and communicate effectively.

The programme helped Haider to improve his employability and interview techniques, including mock interviews to build his confidence. He created his first CV and received support with job searching and completing applications.

As a result, he was offered a position as a recycling operative at Serco and, after six months, has now been taken on permanently.

Haider said: “I am so grateful for the help to find work, and now have a full-time job.”

Haider continued to receive in-work support until he reached financial independence.