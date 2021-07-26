News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Scheme to help people in Barking and Dagenham who lost jobs due to Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 2:58 PM July 26, 2021   
A men at work road sign next to a traffic jam in central London

The Restart Scheme is offering to help people who lost jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: PA

Almost 8,000 people who lost jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic are to receive help finding work.

Employment organisation Maximus UK has been awarded the contract to deliver the government's Restart Scheme project in south and east London, including in Barking and Dagenham.

Dr Paul Williams, its division president, said: "We are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy."

More than 7,500 people are to receive help to overcome barriers, retrain and find work, according to the body.

The Restart Scheme will see Universal Credit claimants who have been out of work for between 12 and 18 months supported to learn skills and access vacancies.

You may also want to watch:

They can also be provided opportunities to retrain, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

Maximus UK says it is investing more than £5million into community organisations, charities and small- to medium-sized businesses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
  2. 2 Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
  3. 3 Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street
  1. 4 Clean up continues after flooding across Barking and Dagenham
  2. 5 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  3. 6 Dagenham set to sign youngster Aaron Blair as McQueen to go out on loan
  4. 7 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  5. 8 Man who controlled Ipswich drug line jailed for five years
  6. 9 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham man more than £600
  7. 10 Barking and Dagenham rallies to give friends a prom night to remember

The aim is to provide support services, including in training and mental health, to people on the scheme.

Coronavirus
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the Town Quay Wharf development in Barking.

Housing

Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas.

Travel

Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Frobel Independent School, in Longbridge Road, Barking,

Education News

Admissions open for new Barking school

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and power cuts on Tuesday, July 20.

London Weather | Video

Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon