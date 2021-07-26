Scheme to help people in Barking and Dagenham who lost jobs due to Covid-19

Published: 2:58 PM July 26, 2021

The Restart Scheme is offering to help people who lost jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: PA

Almost 8,000 people who lost jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic are to receive help finding work.

Employment organisation Maximus UK has been awarded the contract to deliver the government's Restart Scheme project in south and east London, including in Barking and Dagenham.

Dr Paul Williams, its division president, said: "We are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy."

More than 7,500 people are to receive help to overcome barriers, retrain and find work, according to the body.

The Restart Scheme will see Universal Credit claimants who have been out of work for between 12 and 18 months supported to learn skills and access vacancies.

They can also be provided opportunities to retrain, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

Maximus UK says it is investing more than £5million into community organisations, charities and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The aim is to provide support services, including in training and mental health, to people on the scheme.