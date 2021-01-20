Organisers seek former Mayesbrook teachers to join school reunion

Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2021

Mark (middle front row) is hoping teachers from Mayesbrook School will join former pupils at a reunion in September. - Credit: Courtesy of Mark Hughes

A comprehensive's former teachers are being invited to a reunion which promises to recreate the spirit of the old school disco.

The organisers hope staff who taught at Mayesbrook School in Dagenham will be guests of honour at the get together which is planned for September 11.

So far, geography teacher Mr Mortimer has accepted an invite along with Mr and Mrs Tori.

They will hopefully be joined by former colleagues on a VIP table at the do which reunites ex-pupils at the school between 1976 and 1990, Covid permitting.

Within five days of going on sale, 140 tickets priced at £10 were snapped up for the party at Scrattons Social Club and Community Hall in Barking.

Money left over from staging the event will go towards Dagenham based charity, The Osborne Partnership which helps people with learning difficulties.

Mark Hughes, who was at the school from 1978-83, said: "Mayesbrook was huge. It was one of the biggest schools going. For a comprehensive school we had amazing success in sport."

Besides bringing staff and students back together, the organisers are planning to recreate the magic of the legendary Mayesbrook School discos, which attracted gatecrashers from across the borough.

And returning for one night only will be the same DJ who played regularly for 10 years from 1976 at the discos organised by the PE department.

If all goes to plan, there will even be a net full of balloons ready to fall onto party-goers' heads just like the old days.

Mark, who was rugby captain at Mayesbrook, praised the PE department. "We had a strike at one time and there were no caretakers so the school closed.

"The PE department, off their own backs, decided to go and get fixtures against schools outside the borough. They would come round, pick us up and take us to matches.

"They kept us going which was amazing. Our PE department was the envy of the borough," Mark said.

The 54-year-old, who now lives in Southampton, added Mayesbrook School might not have produced many rocket scientists, but it developed accomplished sporting talent, including former West Ham United captain Steve Potts.

The gates of Mayesbrook School closed for the last time on August 31, 1990, but it clearly has a special place in the hearts of former pupils.

To contact Mark about the reunion, email southamptondogwalker@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook group Mayesbrook All Years Reunion Sept 11th 2021.