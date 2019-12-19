Barking & Dagenham New Year's Parade float revealed

Mayor Peter Chand with sutdents and staff from Barking and Dagenham College, who built much of the float. Picture: BDC. BDC

Barking & Dagenham College students have revealed the borough's float for the 2020 London's New Year's Day Parade.

Barking & Dagenham's float for the 2020 New Year's Day Parade. Picture: BDC. Barking & Dagenham's float for the 2020 New Year's Day Parade. Picture: BDC.

The creation is set to go up against other areas in the capital in a televised competition on January 1.

Entries will be judged against this year's LNYDP theme: London loves life. The college's take is "sporting life and wellbeing in the borough".

Creative arts students drew, designed and painted to a brief from the mayor's office. Carpentry and painting and decorating students helped with construction.

The Boroughs' Competition has been running since 1997. All 32 boroughs are invited to enter with a float, dance ensemble or other performance, with £40,000 pot to be won.

Sutton won the top prize in 2019, netting £10,000 for charities of the mayor of Sutton's choice. Barking & Dagenham was a runner-up in 2019, but still got £5,000.

Half a million spectators are expected to line the streets for the 2020 show.

Mayor Peter Chand was impressed by the students' work: "I think it's great. It's the efforts of those young people that really brought it to life.

"Although it was our idea [at the mayor's office], it was designed by the students of the college."

Young people at the Dagenham Youth Zone are making kites to go on the entry.

"It just shows the youth have been really engaged in the process," the mayor added.

Mayor Chand's causes of choice are the disability charity the Independent Living Agency and Dagenham United, a group helping families in hardship.

The mayor will be on the float with volunteers from the borough. On the day there will be cricket, tennis and boxing exercises on the trailer, with cricketers hitting soft balls with anti-smoking messages into the crowd (if parade health and safety allows it).

Paul Schofield is curriculum manager at the Barking & Dagenham College. He said: "This was a fantastic group effort, led by the tech team who have worked solidly with the lecturers and the students to finish this year's entry. Well done to all"

More information about the parade and the route can be found at lnydp.com.