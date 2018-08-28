Gallery

Barking and Dagenham comes sixth in London New Year’s Day Parade competition

Royal waves from the parade. Picture: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt Archant

Barking and Dagenham won £5,000 in the London New Year’s Day Parade borough competition.

More than 650,000 spectators turned up to watch the 33rd parade, which runs from Piccadilly to Parliament Square.

There were 8,000 participants, including 15 London boroughs taking part in the borough competition.

The winners were Sutton, with their performance of ‘Hello to all the children of the world’. Havering took second place and Redbridge third, while Barking and Dagenham came sixth, winning £5,000 for mayor Sanchia Alasia’s chosen charity.

Each borough enters a performance group and float, with Barking and Dagenham’s contributions coming from the Laura I Gallery, ATC cadets, Barking and Dagenham College, Dagenham Eagles, Elite dance group, and A13 Steel Ltd. Their entry was called Politics, Pomp and Pomposity.

The theme of this year’s parade was ‘London welcomes the world’, and there were entries from 26 countries, including dancers from Colombia, Equador, Bolivia and Chile, a Britain’s Got Talent star from Malaysia, and 1,500 cheerleaders from the US.