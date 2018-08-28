Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Gallery

Barking and Dagenham comes sixth in London New Year’s Day Parade competition

PUBLISHED: 15:33 07 January 2019

Royal waves from the parade. Picture: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt

Royal waves from the parade. Picture: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt

Archant

Barking and Dagenham won £5,000 in the London New Year’s Day Parade borough competition.

More than 650,000 spectators turned up to watch the 33rd parade, which runs from Piccadilly to Parliament Square.

There were 8,000 participants, including 15 London boroughs taking part in the borough competition.

The winners were Sutton, with their performance of ‘Hello to all the children of the world’. Havering took second place and Redbridge third, while Barking and Dagenham came sixth, winning £5,000 for mayor Sanchia Alasia’s chosen charity.

Each borough enters a performance group and float, with Barking and Dagenham’s contributions coming from the Laura I Gallery, ATC cadets, Barking and Dagenham College, Dagenham Eagles, Elite dance group, and A13 Steel Ltd. Their entry was called Politics, Pomp and Pomposity.

The theme of this year’s parade was ‘London welcomes the world’, and there were entries from 26 countries, including dancers from Colombia, Equador, Bolivia and Chile, a Britain’s Got Talent star from Malaysia, and 1,500 cheerleaders from the US.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

A man had hs face slashed inside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Rugby players from Barking and Dagenham College train with team in France

Students from Barking and Dagenham College outside the USAP shop during their visit to Perpignan. Picture: B&D College

Barking and Dagenham comes sixth in London New Year’s Day Parade competition

Royal waves from the parade. Picture: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Blockley village church (c) AndyRoland /getty images

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

Afternoon tea (c) petereleven / Shutterstock

Where’s BBC’s Father Brown filmed in the Cotswolds?

Blockley village church (c) AndyRoland /getty images

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Gordon happy with two-goal haul for Daggers against Wood

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss Gardner pleased with quick start from his side

Ross Elsom is congratulated by Darelle Russell (pic Terry Gilbert)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Barking Road Runners’ Coopers kick off New Year with duathlon

Trevor and Cristina Cooper of Barking Road Runners (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Schoolboy fighting leukaemia has vital blood stem cell transplant

Damary Dawkins has received a stem cell transplant. Pic: ACLT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists