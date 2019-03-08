Barking and Dagenham mayor appeals for nominations as Borough Recognition Awards deadline nears

Councillor Sanchia Alasia, the first Caribbean woman to hold the post of mayor of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD Archant

The mayor has made a last call for people to nominate groups or individuals for community awards.

This week sees the last chance for residents to honour anyone making an outstanding contribution to Barking and Dagenham with nominations for the Borough Recognition Awards set to close on Friday.

The annual ceremony rewards individuals or organisations in the borough that have shown exceptional qualities and made a valued commitment and contribution.

The mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Sanchia Alasia, encouraged people to get in touch with their suggestions.

She said: “We have so many great people in Barking and Dagenham who do a wonderful job when it comes to making our borough a better place.

“It would be fantastic if those residents or groups get the recognition that they deserve, so I would implore people to nominate anyone who they think is doing some great work in our community.”

You can submit your nominations at lbbd.gov.uk