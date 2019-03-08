Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham mayor appeals for nominations as Borough Recognition Awards deadline nears

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2019

Councillor Sanchia Alasia, the first Caribbean woman to hold the post of mayor of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Councillor Sanchia Alasia, the first Caribbean woman to hold the post of mayor of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Archant

The mayor has made a last call for people to nominate groups or individuals for community awards.

This week sees the last chance for residents to honour anyone making an outstanding contribution to Barking and Dagenham with nominations for the Borough Recognition Awards set to close on Friday.

The annual ceremony rewards individuals or organisations in the borough that have shown exceptional qualities and made a valued commitment and contribution.

The mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Sanchia Alasia, encouraged people to get in touch with their suggestions.

She said: “We have so many great people in Barking and Dagenham who do a wonderful job when it comes to making our borough a better place.

“It would be fantastic if those residents or groups get the recognition that they deserve, so I would implore people to nominate anyone who they think is doing some great work in our community.”

You can submit your nominations at lbbd.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor accuses Daggers of ‘not caring enough’ after defeat to Dover

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Dagenham mayor appeals for nominations as Borough Recognition Awards deadline nears

Councillor Sanchia Alasia, the first Caribbean woman to hold the post of mayor of Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Daggers go down to Dover despite Wright goal

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Barking and Dagenham College students scoop awards for mental health tech ideas

Barking and Dagenham College students were awarded a prize for putting together the best run project. Picture: CAREER COLLEGES TRUST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists