There With You: Mayor of Barking and Dagenham signs up as NHS volunteer

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, and his wife Harjinder have signed up to be community responders during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cllr Peter Chand Cllr Peter Chand

The mayor of Barking and Dagenham is among more than 400,000 volunteers to sign up to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Peter Chand and his wife Harjinder answered health secretary Matt Hancock’s call for people to help the health service.

The couple are set to become community responders, delivering and picking up medication when needed and also talking to those who are feeling lonely while in self-isolation.

Cllr Chand said: “We are in difficult times, the world has never seen the like before.

“This virus has no boundaries and as a community we must come together and support wherever we can.”

As well as the roles Cllr Chand has signed up for, people can also volunteer to transport equipment or patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

To register your interest in volunteering, visit goodsamapp.org/NHS