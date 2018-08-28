Poll

Concerns raised after McDonald’s in Dagenham launches bid to open until 2am

McDonalds want to extend the opening hours of its branch in Dagenham. Pic: Google. Archant

McDonald’s has applied to significantly extend the opening hours of one of its branches in Dagenham.

The American fast food giant’s restaurant and drive-through in Whalebone Lane South opens from 5am to 11pm every day.

But the company has applied for permission to close at 1am Sunday to Thursday and 2am on Friday and Saturday.

A total of 151 households close to the branch were consulted with 13 objections to the plans citing an increase in anti-social behaviour, noise, littering, traffic and cooking smells.

Objections also included fears that resident living in bungalows in Purlan Close would have the bright lights from the McDonalds shining into their back gardens.

In a statement to Barking and Dagenham Council estate agent Savills, acting on behalf of McDonald’s, said: “The proposed extension is required to ensure that the restaurant is better able to meet the demands of its established customer base and enhance its overall efficiency.

“As there are no unacceptable impacts, we respectfully request that this application will be approved and that planning permission is granted.”

The application will be decided on by council officers later this year.